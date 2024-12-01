Cardinals Crumble in Dramatic Loss to Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals led for all but just over a minute in their 23-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.
Arizona has now lost back-to-back games while dropping to 6-6 on the season. The Vikings have now won their fifth game in a row.
The Cardinals went just 1-6 in the red zone and 0-2 in goal to go scenarios despite totaling over 400 net yards of offense.
After losing their lead with just over a minute left, Arizona couldn't find any magic left in the tank.
Quick Recap
After the Vikings won the toss and deferred, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took the field first and hit all three tight ends on Arizona's opening drive, which resulted in a Chad Ryland field goal to give them an early advantage.
AZ 3, MIN 0
Sam Darnold and co. wasted no time on their first opportunity, also marching down the field before a L.J. Collier sack forced the Vikings to settle for a field goal, knotting the score at 3-3.
AZ 3, MIN 3
The Cardinals punted on their ensuing drive, though it didn't take Arizona long to get back on track - as Vikings running back Aaron Jones fumbled on their first play with Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez recovering the ball deep in Minnesota territory.
However, Minnesota's defense held strong - forcing Ryland out for a second attempt - which was missed wide-right to begin the second quarter.
Arizona forced a punt and the Cardinals' offense found some success, though the Vikings held strong defensively - again - and Ryland was able to connect on a 31-yard field goal to push Arizona in the lead with six minutes left in the half.
AZ 6, MIN 3
Justin Jefferson finally saw his first catch of the afternoon on Minnesota's fourth possession, though a Cardinals sack on Darnold pushed the Vikings back into field goal territory on fourth down. Parker Romo nailed a 55-yard attempt to again draw level with 1:12 left in the second quarter.
AZ 6, MIN 6
Marvin Harrison Jr. saw his first catch of the day during Arizona's one-minute drill, converting a third down to keep Arizona's drive alive. The Cardinals drove down to the MIN 6 to have Ryland put home another attempt to give them the lead entering halftime.
AZ 9, MIN 6
To begin the second half, the Vikings found success on their opening drive moving the ball, though pressure again got to Darnold (forcing an incompletion) before Romo missed a game-tying field goal, his first miss as a pro.
Ryland again was called for Arizona after the Cardinals stalled for a fifth time on the afternoon, converting from 40 yards out.
AZ 12, MIN 6
The first touchdown of the game finally came on the 13th total drive, as Murray found Harrison in the back of the end zone on an incredible catch to push the Cardinals' lead to double digits late in the third quarter.
AZ 19, MIN 6
Perhaps the Cardinals' touchdown awoke Minnesota's offense, as the Vikings answered right back with their longest drive of the game (70 yards), as Darnold found Johnny Mundt in the end zone.
AZ 19, MIN 13
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Murray was pressured and tried to heave a ball out of pressure, which landed in the hands of former Cardinals CB Byron Murphy.
The Cardinals' defense was able to again bend and not break, forcing a Vikings field goal to keep their lead.
AZ 19, MIN 16
Arizona chewed some massive clock on their ensuing drive, taking eight minutes off the clock and facing a fourth-and-goal at the MIN 4, Jonathan Gannon decided to take three points rather than go for it, keeping Minnesota in the game.
AZ 22, MIN 16
With 3:20 left, Darnold and the Vikings offense took the field hoping to take the lead. Two plays later, a 22-yard Jordan Addison catch put Minnesota in AZ territory.
Facing a fourth-and-seven, Jefferson kept the Vikings' hopes alive and chains moving as the two-minute warning arrived.
With 1:13 left, Jones redeemed himself with a short touchdown reception to push the Vikings ahead 23-22.
MIN 23, AZ 22
The Vikings picked a great spot to get their first sack of the day on Murray, as Jonathan Greenard brought Murray down with under a minute left and forced a 3rd-and-13.
On fourth down, a desperate Murray pushed the ball downfield, resulting in a Shaq Griffin interception and effectively ending the game.
What's Next
The Cardinals return home to play at State Farm Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.