Cardinals Defeat Patriots; Keep Season Alive
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals stopped their three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15.
The Cardinals keep their playoff hopes alive and now are back to .500 with a 7-7 record heading into the final three weeks of the 2024 season.
Leading just 13-3 at the end of the first half, Arizona's offense found their rhythm in the second half. The Cardinals defense limited the Patriots to 0-6 on third down conversions.
Next on tap: Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 16.
Quick Recap
The Patriots took possession on their first drive and put themselves in field goal range, though kicker Joey Slye pushed a 53-yard field goal wide left to put Arizona in prime field position.
Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland converted his own 49-yard field goal to push Arizona ahead after their first possession, 3-0.
AZ 3, NE 0
The game's first touchdown scorer was... offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who recovered a fumble in the end zone with 1:21 left in the first quarter.
AZ 10, NE 0
After swapping punts for much of the second quarter, the Patriots eventually found themselves on the board with Slye putting home a 50-yard attempt at the two minute warning.
AZ 10, NE 3
Ryland again was brought on the field to extend Arizona's lead after their two-minute drill, converting a 35-yard attempt with 16 seconds left in the first half.
AZ 13, NE 3
On their first drive of the second half, Arizona added yet another field goal from 40 yards out to grow their advantage.
AZ 16, NE 3
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray briefly exited action after being hit in the head but only missed a handful of snaps before re-entering the game.
After Trey McBride nearly had his first receiving touchdown of 2024, James Conner found the end zone on the very next play to put the game further out of reach for New England.
AZ 23, NE 3
New England's offense finally woke up on the ensuing drive, finding the end zone on their own with a short Demario Douglas touchdown with under 8:14 left on the clock.
AZ 23, NE 10
The offense came pouring in late, as the Cardinals milked clock and ended their drive with another Conner touchdown to hit 30 points.
AZ 30, NE 10
The Patriots wouldn't go down without swinging, however, finding some big plays and again scoring a touchdown to keep things interest with under two minutes left.
AZ 30, NE 17
The Patriots' onside kick attempt wasn't successful, and Arizona took over to bleed the rest of the clock out.