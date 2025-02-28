Cardinals Dream Draft Target Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2025 offseason with edge rusher as their top positional need, and the 2025 NFL Draft is full of talent that can make an instant impact in the desert.
None perhaps are more polarizing than Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, who sky-rocketed up draft boards before recent character concerns were brought to light during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Bleacher Report recently listed Green as Arizona's dream prospect:
"Zaven Collins led the Cardinals in sacks with five this season. Arizona hasn't had a player under 30 years old hit 10 sacks in a season since Haason Reddick in 2020," wrote Alex Ballentine.
"It's about time the Cardinals landed themselves a star-level pass-rusher to build around, and Mike Green is one of the most likely candidates to reach that level in this draft class.
"B/R’s Matt Holder noted that the Marshall product is an 'impressive athlete who is quick-twitched and accelerates off the line of scrimmage well to win with speed when rushing the passer or get penetration against the run.'
"Green needs to add some mass to become a full-time edge-rusher, but his electric athleticism off the edge could make him a difference-maker for the Cardinals defense right away."
From an on-field perspective, Green would fit quite well in Arizona and give the Cardinals a productive edge rusher - something the defense desperately needs.
However, the off-field concerns very much go against the clean and squeaky locker room character they've tried to establish in Arizona.
Two previous sexual assault allegations from Green's past - one stemming from high school and one from college - were brought to light recently. Neither resulted in charges.
“I’m not worried at all. … I have no concerns and I have no problem with talking to these teams about it because I know who I am and I know the truth,” he told reporters at the Combine. “Everybody else that thinks they know the truth, that’s not my concern right now.”
It wouldn't be completely off the cuff for Arizona to bring somebody in with a non-perfect past, as the Cardinals did sign Zay Jones last offseason while knowing he would be suspended by the NFL for violation of the code of conduct policy, which stemmed from a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.
However, the investment in Green - especially as a first-round pick - weighs much more heavier than signing a veteran free agent for cheap after the draft.