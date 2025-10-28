Cardinals Finally Set Date for BJ Ojulari Return
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are opening the 21 day practice windows of BJ Ojulari and Garrett Williams, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Ojulari, who will actually have his practice window opened on Thursday, has been out since the 2024 preseason with a knee injury. He has 21 days to practice but can be elevated to the active roster at any time.
"I'm sure [it's exciting] more for him than us too. I mean both, you know what I mean. But obviously, I have a high opinion of him. I think he can help us," Gannon told reporters today.
If he isn't activated to the roster by the end of the three-week window, he will be forced to miss the rest of the year.
The Cardinals are on the road this week for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
The former second-round pick had a promising end to a rookie campaign in 2023 before missing the entirety of last season after suffering a serious knee injury during a training camp practice.
The Cardinals had been quiet on Ojulari's return date, leading many to believe he suffered a setback in his recovery - especially after Gannon made comments surrounding Ojulari's eagerness to hit the field back during mini-camp.
However, we're soon to see Ojulari make his extremely long-awaited return to action later this week when the Cardinals hit the practice field on Thursday.
Where BJ Ojulari Fits in Cardinals Defense
Ojulari, a lengthy outside linebacker, enters a room with three established rotational pieces.
Josh Sweat, Arizona's top free agent signing, has been well worth the price tag thus far and has gotten to the quarterback often during his first season in the desert.
On the other side, Zaven Collin mostly anchors run downs while Baron Browning is the pass-rush specialist opposite of Sweat.
Third-round pick Jordan Burch had an impressive preseason and serves as a depth piece that can play both sides.
Where exactly Ojulari finds himself in the rotation immediately likely is on the lower end of the totem pole, and rightfully so.
Coming off a serious knee injury, expectations should be very low for Ojulari until he can find confidence in his play once again and return to the tape he flashed before being hurt.
Ojulari had four sacks during his rookie season to pair with 40 total tackles and one pass defensed.