Josh Sweat Sums Up Cardinals Dismal Season in Two Words

ARIZONA -- Losing is tough, and the Arizona Cardinals know that all too well as of late.

Following a 2-0 start to 2025, the Cardinals have now lost their last ten-of-eleven, and their latest loss might be the most humbling of all.

The Los Angeles Rams stormed State Farm Stadium and walked out with a 45-17 win over the Cardinals, dropping Arizona to 3-10 on the season.

After the game, Josh Sweat met with reporters, and the first two words out of his mouth said everything that needed to be said after another massive letdown.

"God [expletive]."

He then added:

"I mean, that's all I can say. We really didn't play as a team in all phases. That's really all. I don't even know [how that happened] to be real with you, we got to fix our mistakes, go back and see what we can do."

It's been an excellent individual season for Sweat, who inked a four-year, $76.4 million contract this past offseason to land in Arizona. He's tallied 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovered.

It's tough to say the same for many of his teammates, as the Cardinals' defense has mostly been tough to watch in the second half of the season -- allowing 35.4 points per game in the last five weeks.

"We just didn't close out enough games early on in the season and it's starting to carry over. That's really it," Sweat added.

The Cardinals now enter the final four weeks of the season with some major questions to be answered -- both in the short and long-term.

That includes the futures of figures such as Jonathan Gannon, Kyler Murray, Nick Rallis, Drew Petzing and Monti Ossenfort among others.

That will sort itself out over time, though the Cardinals' star linebacker is still sticking to the process even in the midst of another five-game losing streak.

"When you're losing there's not really much to say," Sweat continued. "The process is just go watch film, improve and try to work on it together. I think we're in the right spots on a lot of them, we just didn't make the play -- so I guess at that point they just made a better play. ... I really can't say. It's everything."

The Cardinals look to pick themselves up for another challenge with the Houston Texans playing host in Week 14.

