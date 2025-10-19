Cardinals Find New Way to Lose in Collapse vs Packers
Yet again, the Arizona Cardinals squandered a fourth quarter lead.
This week, it was the Green Bay Packers who emerged victorious in a close 27-23 thriller at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona has now lost their last five games in a row and are 2-5 entering their bye week.
According to the FOX broadcast, the Cardinals became the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games after leading by 7+ points entering the fourth quarter.
Here's today's recap:
First Quarter: Slow Start For Both Teams
The Cardinals took possession first after the Packers won the toss and deferred.
After picking up a few first downs, the Cardinals marched themselves into the red zone - though a Micah Parsons sack ensured Chad Ryland was forced to boot home a 32-yard field goal to give Arizona an early advantage.
AZ 3, GB 0
On Green Bay's opening drive, the Packers faced a fourth-and-short near midfield, which was converted by Matthew Golden.
Just a few plays later Green Bay turned the ball over on downs after Love missed Romeo Doubs in the end zone.
Arizona finished the first quarter with possession in Green Bay territory after an 11-yard scramble from Brissett.
Second Quarter: Action Finally Heats Up
The Cardinals got a break at the beginning of the second quarter after Marvin Harrison Jr.'s drop and fumble - recovered by Green Bay - was ruled an incomplete pass, forcing a punt.
Green Bay would make good on their second possession, moving the ball down the field before being forced to settle for a Lucas Havrisik 31-yard attempt to knot things up.
GB 3, AZ 3
A personal foul penalty on Parsons (for a hip drop tackle) pushed the Cardinals down the field, and a few plays later Harrison reeled in a 22-yard reception down the left sideline to again put Arizona in field goal territory.
After Brissett missed Trey McBride on back-to-back targets, Ryland put home a 40-yard attempt to push Arizona back in the lead with just over 5:00 remaining in the first half.
AZ 6, GB 3
After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Cardinals got the ball back and marched down the field to eventually find the first touchdown of the day, with McBride by himself in the end zone to push Arizona's advantage to double digits.
AZ 13, GB 3
With just seconds remaining, Love found Doubs 22 yards downfield to call a quick timeout with one second left - which netted a 61-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.
AZ 13, GB 6
Third Quarter: Trey McBride Doubles Up
After forcing yet another three-and-out, the Cardinals took over on offense threatening to extend their lead before the Packers forced their third turnover of the season, strip-sacking Brissett and recovering in Arizona territory.
The Packers would later find the end zone on a Josh Jacobs seven-yard touchdown scamper.
AZ 13, GB 13
After another deep shot to Harrison, the Cardinals again found themselves in the red zone looking for a touchdown - and Brissett again found McBride to get Arizona back in the lead.
AZ 20, GB 13
With Green Bay moving on their longest drive of the game, the third quarter came to an end.
Fourth Quarter: Cardinals Crumble Again
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Tucker Kraft found the end zone to put Green Bay on level terms.
AZ 20, GB 20
The Cardinals, with a strong mix of pass and run, marched down the field but the Packers' defense - particularly Parsons - held strong and limited Arizona to another field goal, which was good 39 yards out.
AZ 23, GB 20
After forcing a punt, Arizona regained possession and was faced with a fourth-and-short near midfield with roughly six minutes to play.
They didn't get it, as Brissett was stuffed on a quarterback sneak.
After a few first downs, the Cardinals managed to stump Green Bay's offense to force yet another fourth-down conversion - which wasn't stopped as Kraft was open on the left sideline for a 15-yard gain near the two-minute warning.
Two plays later, Jacobs found the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.
GB 27, AZ 23
With under two minutes and two timeouts, Brissett and the Cardinals' offense took the field in hopes of executing a game-winning drive.
After a 24-yard pass to Zay Jones and an illegal contact penalty drawn on Harrison - the Cardinals found themselves in Packers territory.
However, a Parsons sack with 27 seconds left pushed the Cardinals back to a 2nd-and-19, which proved to be too much for the Cardinals - who turned the ball over on downs.
The Packers saw a deep ball on 4th down go past the end zone and needed just one kneel down to see the scoreboard hit zero.