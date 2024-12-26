Cardinals Get Good News on Injury Report vs Rams
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals got some good news on their second injury report of Week 17 prep against the Los Angeles Rams.
Punter Michael Palardy returned to practice today after missing Tuesday due to illness. Palardy is replacing the injured Blake Gillikin for the rest of the year.
The other two DNP's from yesterday in Joey Blount (ribs) and Elijah Jones (ankle) again were not spotted at practice - they'll likely need a full day of participation tomorrow if they want to have a shot at playing on Saturday.
All of James Conner (knee), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Trey Benson (ankle), Evan Brown (neck), Baron Browning (neck), Matt Prater (knee), Darius Robinson (calf) and Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion) were on the practice field today.
This is especially good news on Wilson's front, as he was practicing in a regular jersey as opposed to a non-contact jersey, showing he's progressing through the stages of the league's concussion protocol.
The Rams didn't have a single player on their injury report yesterday, and only Rob Havenstein (shoulder) was listed as limited today.
"It seems like a long time ago when we played the Rams Week 2, but (they are a) good football team. Obviously, they're playing really good ball right now," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"They protect the ball; they're playing good defense. I really think that the last couple games, when you look at them, they're playing really clean so that's the challenge to our guys. We have to be able to match that, play our brand of ball to have a chance to win, so (I’m) excited for the opportunity. We'll have a good day today, this week, and get ready to go.”
While Arizona is out of the postseason picture, the Cardinals can prevent Los Angeles from clinching the NFC West in Week 17.
The Rams and Cardinals will practice once more on Thursday before designating players as out, questionable or doubtful ahead of Saturday at SoFi Stadium.