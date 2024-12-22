Cardinals Get Massive Boost Ahead of Panthers Matchup
The Arizona Cardinals have released the following list of inactive players for their crucial Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers:
LB Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion)
S Jammie Robinson
RB Trey Benson (ankle)
OL Paris Johnson Jr. (knee)
OL Christian Jones
TE Travis Vokolek
WR Xavier Weaver
Overall, this is great news for the Cardinals, who see most of their questionable playes healthy enough to play in a must-win game in Carolina.
Starting center Hjalte Froholdt was a late addition to the injury report this morning thanks to illness. He leads all Cardinals offensive players in snaps played this season and will continue that streak after being given the green light.
Starting left guard Evan Brown popped on Friday's practice report with a DNP thanks to a neck injury and was questionable entering today. Brown has been a consistent anchor at left guard since being signed in the offseason. He will also play, giving the Cardinals some much needed stability.
Backup running back DeeJay Dallas also was a Friday addition to the injury report with illness - he will also play with backups Trey Benson Emari Demercado hurt.
The Cardinals elevated Michael Carter and Jackson Barton from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.
On the defensive side of the ball, Roy Lopez (ankle) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand) were also questionable - though both will play.
Trey Benson (ankle), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Jesse Luketa (thigh), Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion), Elijah Jones (ankle) and Matt Prater (knee) were all previously ruled out.
Kickoff is at 11 AM AZ Time.