Cardinals to Get Up-Close Look at Senior Bowl QB's
ARIZONA -- The Senior Bowl announced Arizona Cardinals coach Blaine Gautier will be coaching the American Team's quarterback roster, which includes Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Memphis' Seth Henigan, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard.
Gautier joined the Cardinals under the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship program in 2023 and just finished up his second season as an assistant coach.
More from his official team bio:
"Gautier is the sixth individual to participate in the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship, which was established prior to the 2015 season and designed to increase diversity and create additional opportunities for coaching experience at the highest level. The three most recent participants prior to Gautier advanced from the fellowship to full-time assistant coach positions – two on the Cardinals coaching staff and one at the NCAA level."
The Cardinals previously had two coaches in Assistant QB's coach Connor Senger and defensive quality control coach Ronald Booker at the Shrine Bowl.
Arizona has had prior position coaches down in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, which is highly considered to be the best college all-star game ahead of the draft.
The Cardinals will get an up close look at some big name quarterbacks in this draft class, and while Arizona does have Kyler Murray locked into a massive contract, the team could look to upgrade the spot behind him.
Dart, Milroe, Henigan and Leonard are all fairly different quarterbacks in terms of skillset and overall success had at the college level.
If the Cardinals are indeed interested in upgraded their depth at quarterback, Senior Bowl week will be a great opportunity for them to understand a few key prospects better.
The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 1.