Cardinals Getting Strong Internal Push to Draft Jeremiyah Love

The Jeremiyah Love-to-Arizona hype train lasted all but a few weeks, though the tracks could be resurfacing as the 2026 NFL Draft crawls closer and closer.

Love's combine performance propelled him near the top of many draft boards, though the free agent addition of Tyler Allgeier put most of the buzz to rest in Arizona for Love to make his arrival.

NFL draft insider Todd McShay says one person within the Cardinals' facility is making a strong push to make it happen, however.

"One source is saying, I know [Adam] Schefter said the clock start starts on Jeremiyah Love at number five. He's not going to Tennessee. I know there's someone in that building who's pushing really, really hard for Jeremiyah Love that has a say," said McShay on his podcast.

"... Maybe it is a trade out, but it could be maybe one or two spots where they could still get Jeremiyah Love."

Why Jeremiyah Love at No. 3?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Love is considered to be one of the top overall prospects in the class regardless of position thanks to his ability to do practically everything at a high level at his spot.

In a Mike LaFleur offense that is expected to use heavy zone rushing schemes, Love's presence could easily give Arizona one of the top rushing offenses in the league with more offensive line help.

Yet the hesitation with Love and his selection that high up the board comes with the positional value of a running back and their unfortunately shorter shelf life compared to other positions. Love, if drafted at No. 3, would also become one of the highest paid at his position before even taking an official snap.

We weren't fans of the move before the Allgeier signing, though the veteran's addition to the room this offseason should have closed any doors on Love's arrival.

However, with no blue chip prospects available, McShay wonders if the Cardinals simply won't just opt to take the best player available — which could very well be Love.

"I think there's a thought, we need a tackle. We like these tackles. Could we trade out? And if we don't trade out of this spot, is the value there? Even though we don't love taking a running back at three we absolutely think the world of Jeremiah Love," he continued.

It feels like anything truly is possible with Arizona's third overall pick.