Cardinals Staff to Coach at Shrine Bowl
ARIZONA -- Two Arizona Cardinals coaches will be featured on the East-West Shrine Bowl game staff this year.
Assistant QB's coach Connor Senger and defensive quality control coach Ronald Booker will be coaching the West's roster - Senger with receivers and Booker with linebackers.
The opportunity to coach players in collegiate All-Star games such as the Shrine Bowl gives the Cardinals a unique opportunity to get closer with prospects and see how they're able to work, learn and take coaching.
Arizona's staff has been able to also do similar things at events such as the Senior Bowl, though those staffs haven't been announced yet.
At the Hula Bowl this year, the Cardinals met with a handful of prospects - you can read more about that here.
More on the Cardinals' coaches that will be in Arlington, TX for the Shrine Bowl (h/t bios from AZ's official site):
"Connor Senger is in his third season with the Cardinals and first as assistant quarterbacks coach after he was promoted in the 2024 offseason. He originally joined Arizona's staff on 3/30/22 as part of the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship assisting with Cardinals quarterbacks and spent last season as an offensive quality control coach.
"Ronald Booker is in his fourth season with the Cardinals and second as defensive quality control coach after working two years (2021-22) as a defensive assistant. He spent two years with Arizona as a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow (2020-21) prior to being hired full-time in August, 2021."
Last year's iteration of the Shrine Bowl featured a total of 57 draft picks, two coming in the top 50.