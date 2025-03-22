Cardinals Host Top NFL Draft CB
The Arizona Cardinals have met with Michigan Wolverines CB Will Johnson ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, according to the player himself:
Johnson is considered by many to be the draft's best cornerback prospect behind Colorado's Travis Hunter and is fully expected to be a first-round pick when late April rolls around.
The Cardinals, picking 16th in the first round, may be out of reach for Johnson - though Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon hinted the team could move up or down.
"You never know how it's going to go," Gannon said at the Combine.
"We could be picking - I'm not going to put my foot in my mouth - you're picking 16 right now, it doesn't mean that's where we're going to be picking."
The Cardinals don't have a pressing need for cornerback with names such as Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas, Max Melton and Garrett Williams in the mix - though if Johnson was available for them, Arizona could very well bolster their secondary.
Johnson is a 6-2 corner prospect who has played against some of the draft's best prospects during his tenure at Michigan.
More from his NFL.com scouting profile:
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield," wrote Lance Zierlein.
"Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
With the Cardinals heavily addressing the front seven in free agency, Arizona has positioned themselves strongly to go BPA (best player available) whenever they pick.
If Johnson is still on the board, do not be surprised if he lands in the desert.