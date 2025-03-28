Cardinals Hosting NFL Draft Party
It's nearly time for the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals are hosting fans once again on the Great Lawn of State Farm Stadium for the first night of festivities, where the team currently has the 16th overall pick in the first round.
The following information was made available from the team's Media Relations department:
Cardinals Hosting NFL Draft Party
The Arizona Cardinals 2025 Draft Party will take place on Thursday, April 24 on the Great Lawn outside State Farm Stadium from 4:00-9:00 PM.
The Great Lawn opens at 4:00 PM and the NFL Draft begins at 5:00 PM. Admission and parking are both free.
Fans can meet Cardinals players, team mascot Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the draft on a giant video board.
TICKETS REQUIRED: While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into the draft party and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the Cardinals mobile app, visit .
TICKET AVAILABILITY: Fans may reserve tickets by visiting . Individuals can secure up to four (4) free tickets for the Draft Party while supplies last.
Cardinals merchandise, including 2025 NFL Draft gear, will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be available for sale along with a host of local food trucks. All sales at the draft party will be cashless.
A special post-draft fireworks show will conclude the party following the completion of the first round.
Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include:
- Kids Interactive Zone: Featuring combine activities and inflatables
- Autographs: Cardinals players and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures
- Entertainment: Options include a rock wall and a 360-degree photo booth along with face painters and balloon artists for guests
- Big Red Siren: Fans will have the opportunity to take their picture alongside the Cardinals “Big Red Siren” used by the team on game days
PARKING: Free parking at State Farm Stadium will be available in the West and West Preferred carparks off 95th Avenue between Cardinals Way and Maryland Avenue.
BAG POLICY: The NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect and all fans are asked to limit the items brought onto the Great Lawn to speed their entry through security. For more information, please visit .