ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the final week of the season with not much to root for, though Trey McBride has been perhaps the brightest spot of the 2025 season.

That was emphasized in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, where McBride surpassed Zach Ertz for most receptions by a tight end in NFL history with 117.

McBride has established himself as one of the top players at his position and is well on his way to earning All-Pro honors.

After the game, McBride spoke on setting the record.

Trey McBride Reacts to Breaking NFL Record

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Yeah, maybe when it's all said and done. Obviously, it’s really cool. I’m thankful for my teammates, my coaches, Jacoby (Brissett), all those guys. It’s cool to get it in 16 games, too. I don’t want anyone to give me a hard time about that," said McBride.

"So, glad we got that. But honestly, it doesn’t really matter. Would love to have won the game, would love to have played better as an offense, but it just wasn’t there today.”

McBride tallied 10 receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown in Arizona's 37-14 loss.

"I'm proud of him. He shows up to work every day and battles," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of McBride.

"He's one of the best players out there, that's really cool. I'm down about the team, and I know he's down about the team, but I don't want to overlook that [accomplishment]. He's had a fantastic year."

When asked about Gannon's comments, McBride offered:

“One hundred percent. It’s tough. I wish I was more excited about it right now, but like you said, maybe after the season looking back it will be something that I’m thankful for and cherish. But right now, it’s frustrating.”

Frustrating might just be the best way to describe Arizona's season, as the Cardinals are just 3-13 with one week left. They're the third team in the Super Bowl era to start 2-0 and finish with four or fewer wins.

"We just couldn’t really get going. Little things here, little things there. We just have to play a little better," McBride said.

On the season, McBride has reeled in 119 receptions for 1,174 yards and 11 touchdowns. He recently earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

The Cardinals will finish their regular season at SoFi Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams play host in Week 18.

