Cardinals Named Prime Candidate for Packers QB

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are one week removed from their 2025 season officially ending.

And with that, massive questions and potential changes are on the horizon.

One of the biggest decisions comes in the form of Kyler Murray, as seven years are officially behind the former No. 1 overall pick with speculation and anticipation of a departure higher than ever.

It'd be more of a surprise if he's still in the desert by time the 2026 season rolls around.

Jacoby Brissett is under contract through 2026, though the Cardinals are still in search of a long-term answer -- and SI's Tom Dierberger believes Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis could be of service.

Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Malik Willis

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals were one of four teams listed as landing spots for Willis, who is set to be a free agent next offseason:

"It appears Kyler Murray’s days in Phoenix are numbered. The Cardinals shut him down earlier this month due to a lingering foot injury and handed the starting quarterback role over to Jacoby Brissett. Multiple NFL insiders have reported the consensus in league circles is that it’s imminent the two parties part ways, opening up a need at quarterback," wrote Dierberger.

"Heading into Week 17, Arizona is 3–12 but currently slotted to select sixth in the 2026 NFL draft, which likely will be out of range to take one of the top quarterback prospects available, such as Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore. Signing Willis to a team-friendly deal is an appealing option for a franchise that has been stuck in rebuild mode for far too long."

Does Malik Willis Make Sense for Arizona?

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

We've previously covered this topic (which you can read more about here), but the answer simply depends on the various factors Arizona will decide on prior to the offseason.

Murray surely seems as good as gone, though what about the future of Jonathan Gannon? And offensive coordinator Drew Petzing? It seems as if only one or none of the two will be back in the desert for 2026.

With that, a new offensive mind/play-caller is expected to land with the Cardinals, and their preferences on their prototype of quarterback will weigh heavily on who they decide to bring in.

Would the Cardinals pursue the soon-to-be 27 year old passer in free agency? Or would Arizona aim for a younger direction for the franchise, potentially in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The direction has to take shape before the destination. And while Willis shouldn't be ruled out as an option this offseason, Arizona has plenty of boxes to check before that becomes a reality.

