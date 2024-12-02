Former Cardinals HC Top Candidate for Bears Job
ARIZONA -- A familiar face for the Arizona Cardinals could again find a head coaching gig.
It's been two years since Kliff Kingsbury walked off the field for the last time as Arizona's head coach, as the young and offensive-minded play-caller was fired after the 2022 season with a 28-38-1 career record.
Kingsbury, currently the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, is a top candidate to take the recently opened Chicago Bears job according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. His connection with Bears QB Caleb Williams (thanks to their time together at USC) being a major reason.
From Rapoport:
"Also among the top candidates for the gig, per Rapoport, is a familiar face to Caleb Williams : Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury.
"Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, spent the 2023 season out of the NFL but on the sidelines as a senior offensive analyst at USC where Williams was playing his second and final season with the Trojans.
"The reigning Heisman Trophy winner enjoyed a solid '23 campaign with the help of Kingsbury; his completion percentage jumped two points to 68.6 from his historic 2022 season. Williams also threw 12 fewer touchdowns than in '22 and USC was non-competitive at 8-5. Still, the QB's showing was strong enough to merit his selection by the Bears at No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft."
Kingsbury actually interviewed for the Chicago offensive coordinator vacancy last offseason, though he ultimately didn't get the job. Many thought the Bears wanted to know more about Williams during the pre-draft process, and used Kingsbury as a way to do more digging.
Kingsbury was initially set to join the Las Vegas Raiders as their offensive coordinator before the Commanders swooped in last minute and got his services. Washington enjoyed a stellar first half of the season under Kingsbury's guidance, and the Commanders' performance has all but assured Kingsbury would get more looks next offseason.
Kingsbury is expected to compete with names such as Ben Johnson, Joe Brady and Aaron Glenn for head coaching gigs in the 2025 cycle.