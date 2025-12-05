Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Sends Cryptic Message About His Future

ARIZONA -- The future of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is as cloudy as ever, though the quarterback managed to describe a whirlwind of a season in just a few words.

Murray, who's been sidelined with a foot injury since Week 6, has been fairly quiet on socials since exiting the starting lineup -- though he's still been around the facility and at practices.

Arizona's already ruled out Murray for Week 14, and with only four games remaining after this coming Sunday, it's unknown if we'll see the former No. 1 pick in a Cardinals uniform again.

It's been a weird year, in the words of Murray himself.

Murray shared a slo-mo video from his offseason workouts on his TikTok page with the words "weird year" on the screen. The caption also read, "Never again.."

Kyler Murray's Cryptic TikTok Message

Kyler Murray on his TikTok page:



“Weird Year”



Caption also reads, “Never again..” pic.twitter.com/VqPT1QQhjc — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) December 5, 2025

The Cardinals -- by many accounts -- are expected to move on from Murray.

"Arizona and Murray are expected to have extensive discussions to help determine whether to move forward together or go their own ways," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

"Many sources believe the latter is the likely outcome, with one source saying this week that 'a separation is imminent.'"

It's indeed been a weird year for Murray, who entered this season along with his teammates hoping to make a playoff push after the Cardinals invested some hefty resources on the defensive side of the ball.

Arizona started the year 2-0, though the Cardinals have since lost their last nine-of-ten games.

And while the Cardinals haven't found more success in the win/loss column with Brissett under center, the offense's overall production has take a jump with Murray sidelined.

Whether that's directly correlated to Murray is a top discussion in Arizona.

Murray's $230.5 million contract does throw a wrench in the Cardinals' plans, and his 2027 base salary fully guarantees on the fifth day of the new league year next March if he's still on the roster.

Case in point, the Cardinals are likely to make a decision on Murray sooner rather than later.

That decision, as of now, is trending towards an exit, as Murray's seven years in the desert and survival of two opposite coaching staffs hasn't yielded results expected out of a top pick.

There's no doubt Murray still has high talent and upside - though his pending departure is one that could benefit both parties.

