Cardinals Fans Erupt After Latest Kyler Murray News

Kyler Murray is done with the Arizona Cardinals, at least for the rest of 2025.

Murray, dealing with a mid-foot injury suffered back in Week 5, was ruled out for the remaining stretch of games for Arizona.

"Kyler will not play again this year. So he had some more tests done this week. Went out of state, got another opinion on it. It's not progressing where it's going to make sense that he can go. So he's going to be done for the year," said head coach Jonathan Gannon on Friday.

Murray, who now has completed his seventh year in the league, may very well have played his final down in a Cardinals uniform.

Reactions From Cardinals Fans

I asked for reactions on X, and boy did Cardinals fans deliver.

Dude in the desert said: "K1 was never going to fully flourish in this offense with Petzing calling the shots. Ultimately Petzing should be the one gone, but the offense is more well rounded with Jacoby.

Load up on OL this off-season and let's see what Jacoby can do."

"Sad, but it’s time to cut ties. Hope he goes off somewhere else and this coaching staff gets exposed if they are sticking around into 2026," said Jordan.

Chris offered, "About as expected. He can say all the right things but his play has always given me the vibes of not really wanting to play here, regardless of ownership and coaches."

Victor said, "I'm sad. I like Kyler alot. Obviously these foot injuries can be bigger than they seem. I wanted him to succeed here but that seems unlikely now. I wish him the best."

"Hope he gets healthy and signs with the Rams as Stafford's heir apparent and destroys the Cardinals twice a year for the next decade," commented Rob.

Steve asks, "Seems like Cardinals are shooting themselves in the foot yet again. What’s the plan if Jacoby gets injured? I guess they’re officially tanking now?"

Devin says, "Color me shocked! Cardinals failed him imo. Time to move on though."

John suggests, "I think @AZCardinals should keep Murray and get a coach and OC that knows how to best utilize his talents. Kliff was not a good coach but an excellent OC and Murray thrived. Gannon is not and Murray is struggling. Too much dead cap money to jettison him and Gannon."

Hexagon Guy added, "I'm annoyed. We saw the playbook open up with Jacoby at QB. I would've liked to see Kyler be given that level of confidence and playcalling this year to see what it looks like. If he's good, awesome, if he's bad, we can finally blame him instead of coaching. Now we dont know."

Those are just a few of many reactions -- and as expected -- it's a mixed bag of emotions from the fan base.

