Cardinals Legend Addresses QB Dilemma
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the talk of the town, though that's nothing new.
Murray's polarizing presence has made him the subject of conversation since first arriving as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and a roller coaster career in the desert has only divided Cardinals fans during his tenure.
Yet 2025 has been a different story, one that feels as if we might be entering the final chapter.
In what many viewed as a put-up-or-shut-up season, Murray has yet to deliver as Arizona sits at 2-5 entering their bye week. His foot sprain, which caused him to miss the last two weeks, opened the door for Jacoby Brissett to take the starting role.
Though wins haven't come under Brissett, the offense undeniably has looked better - which has led to debates on whether Murray should re-assume the starting role upon 100% health.
Legendary Cardinals QB Kurt Warner recently appeared on Arizona Sports' Bickley and Marotta and spoke on the debate:
“You’ve made your commitment to Kyler and I don’t know if there’s really a chance to make a move,” Warner said.
“Whether it Kyler or Jacoby, they were still playing close games and they were still in situations to win every football game so it’s not as if this team was struggling and getting blown out with Kyler and now all of sudden Jacoby comes in and they’re winning football games.”
Warner brings a valid point - even though the offense has looked much more lively, it's yet to still result in wins. And in a year where Arizona was fully expected to make a postseason push, they're on the outside looking in with little chances left of doing so.
That's bound to bring change to the Cardinals - though the decision of Murray's presence in Arizona should be made with him still in the saddle the rest of the way.
“To me, this is Kyler’s job just for the long-term of the team saying ‘hey this is our guy and we’re gonna commit to him for the long-term or if they decide to go in a different direction at some point,'” Warner continued.
The Cardinals, currently on a bye week, will play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
Arizona has been consistent in their messaging of Murray being the starter until further notice - but we'll see if continued losing will bring any changes.