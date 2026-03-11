Cardinals' Quarterback Plans Take Another Odd Turn

The Arizona Cardinals' developments at quarterback continue to take twists and turns that would make theme parks blush.

For those not keeping score at home:

The Cardinals decided to move on from Kyler Murray, putting an end to his seven-year tenure in the desert. While full details of his release and the cap ramifications that follow are still unknown until his release becomes officially processed on March 11, the two sides look to be parting.

Arizona, with Jacoby Brissett still under contract, showed interest in multiple free agent quarterbacks such as Malik Willis and Jimmy Garoppolo. Willis was ultimately too expensive while negotiations for unknown reasons fell through with Garoppolo.

The Cardinals then signed free agent quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Brissett, previously considered to be available via trade, was reportedly set as the starter after Minshew's arrival.

Caught up? Great! Apparently nobody told Brissett the plan was to start him — according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Cardinals QB Drama Takes Another Twist

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"If the Cardinals do, indeed, plan to start Jacoby Brissett this season, they have yet to make him aware of those plans," Weinfuss posted on X.

"According to a source, the Cardinals have not told Brissett that he will be their starting quarterback in 2026.

"Brissett is still under contract for this season and is scheduled to earn $4.88 million. Arizona agreed to a one-year deal with Gardner Minshew worth about $5.75 million but could grow to $8.25 million."

It seems as if the Cardinals have been scrambling to figure out what a post-Murray era exactly looks like. With minimal options on the table moving into the draft – that has a thin market itself — nobody quite can figure out what the plan in Arizona is.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who earlier today insisted Brissett was "generally expected to be gone", suggested Kirk Cousins could be an option for the Cardinals when free agency officially opens on Wednesday.

It feels like the Cardinals' options at quarterback are sure to be open moving into the next few months. The quality of options are obviously up for debate.

Brissett in theory isn't a bad bridge quarterback. He's cheap with one year left on his contract and there's no real expectations under his watch in 2026.

However, it appears — from the outside — the Cardinals aren't quite aligned on what exactly the plan is at quarterback now.