Cardinals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Finale
The Arizona Cardinals announced the following transactions ahead of their Week 18 season finale against the San Francisco 49ers:
- Signed safety Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad
- Elevated running back Tony Jones Jr. and offensive lineman Luke Tenuta to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations
- Placed offensive lineman Jackson Barton on injured reserve
The Cardinals lost safety Joey Blount to injured reserve earlier this week, so Chachere figures to take his place as a special teams player/backup safety for Arizona.
Trey Benson and James Conner also hit injured reserve this week, leaving the Cardinals with just Michael Carter, DeeJay Dallas and now Jones on the roster for Arizona.
Down three offensive tackles now with Barton done for the year, Tenuta looks to get some run as a depth piece against San Francisco. Barton was initially questionable entering this weekend but was recently downgraded to out.
Currently, here's how Arizona's injury report looks ahead of tomorrow:
OUT - Matt Prater (knee), Jackson Barton (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE - Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe), Mack Wilson (ankle), Michael Wilson (hamstring), Victor Dimukeje (eye)
Elevating no receivers, linebackers or cornerbacks could bode well for all questionable players moving into Sunday. We'll know about their respective statuses 90 minutes ahead of kickoff when the list of inactives is released.
“I think that I'd like to win the game. That's going to be your greatest confidence builder is winning games, but yeah, there's no doubt you want to end the year playing good football," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this week on finishing the season on a high note.
"I know whether you're in it or not, everybody's trying to do that. Then it just gives you another opportunity on Sunday to see what's good, what's not and how we can execute better. It's a learning experience, but there's no doubt we want to play well for our fans, play well for us, and win a game.”
Kickoff is at 2:25 PM Sunday at State Farm Stadium.