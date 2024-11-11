Cardinals Make Franchise History vs. Jets
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals accomplished history in their Week 10 win over the New York Jets.
Arizona's defense has caught fire in recent weeks, helping the Cardinals to a four-game winning streak as their bye week arrives.
Despite being depleted in the front seven, Nick Rallis' unit has now gone three straight home games wiithout allowing a touchdown, the first time since 1926 the franchise has accomplished such a feat.
“Red Sea. It's hard to communicate checks and things like that," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about the streak, giving credit to the home crowd.
"The defensive staff does a good job with different looks and our guys are rushing well and they're covering pretty good. It's coordinated well and they're married up well right now, but we've got a lot to work on.”
According to NFL research, the Cardinals allowed fewer than 10 points for the second consecutive game in Week 10. Arizona had allowed double-digit points in 52 straight games prior to Week 9 (longest active streak).
The Cardinals contained future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and names such as Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams to just 207 net yards in a 31-6 victory at State Farm Stadium.
“Yeah, I thought they played well," Gannon continued on his defense.
"When you come into a game like this and you prepare for a team and a quarterback of that caliber with the weapons that they have, you never know how it's kind of going to go. I thought they really stepped up. I liked the plan a lot. It was well executed and a bunch of guys are making plays and I thought our mode of play was on display, man.
"We'll grade the tape hard, but there's not going to be a lot of loafs. Our guys are humming. They're hitting, the hitting is on display. When you do that, you'll give yourself a chance.”
New York went 0-3 in the red zone with just 3.8 yards gained per play, nearly half of Arizona's 7.1.
Safety Budda Baker says there's no secret sauce to what the defense is doing.
“We just control what we can control. We live through the process, I tell them that separation is in the preparation and how we prepare throughout the week. Monday, Tuesday, off day even that day recovery. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday that’s when we work and that’s when we know what we need to do," said Baker.
"On Sunday we just have fun and we can control what we can control. Take one play at a time. Alignment, assignment, key technique and that’s what we do. We’re a tight knit group, we all love each other and it’s definitely special to come out on the field and play with these guys."
Whatever that process is, it's working.