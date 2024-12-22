Cardinals Make Last-Minute Change to Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are adding starting center Hjalte Froholdt (illness) to their injury report ahead of their Week 16 road test against the Carolina Panthers.
Froholdt joins Evan Brown (neck), DeeJay Dallas (illness), Roy Lopez (ankle) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand) as questionable entering today.
Trey Benson (ankle), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Jesse Luketa (thigh), Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion), Elijah Jones (ankle) and Matt Prater (knee) were all previously ruled out.
The Cardinals enter Carolina awfully banged up, and the potential of missing their starting center looms large. Froholdt has played the most snaps out of anybody on the offensive line, and Arizona will have to do some major reshuffling up front if they're down another starter.
Froholdt has been one of the more underrated centers in the league since arriving to the desert, and Arizona rewarded him with a nice two-year extension back in August to keep him around.
Just a few weeks ago, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Froholdt has led the charge for improvement within the o-line room:
"‘Fro’ (OL Hjalte Froholdt) has taken a jump with a couple things that he wanted to work on. All those guys. They're invested in their game because they know that the best chance that we have to win a game is everybody, obviously collectively playing well, but individually playing well," he said.
"They don't want to let their team down, so they take it upon themselves to improve their game. It's the players first, but I think the coaches are doing a good job with it too.”
Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.