Cardinals Make Surprise Trade in Latest Mock Draft
The Arizona Cardinals are one of the less predictable teams to project in the 2025 NFL Draft. Much has already been written about a variety of prospects, their fit with the Cardinals, and a potential trade down.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron delivered a new mock draft on Monday, and has Cardinals making a bit of a surprise move.
Cameron has Arizona swinging a trade for the 16th overall pick, swapping first-round selections with the Los Angeles Chargers, who own the No. 22 pick.
The Charger select WR Matthew Golden with Arizona's pick, and the Cardinals will also receive picks No. 86 and No. 121.
"The Chargers will need to get aggressive if they hope to fill their need at pass catcher with a talent that moves the needle. Here, they take the leap and jump the Seahawks and Broncos for a wide receiver.
"Golden lit up the NFL Scouting Combine, showcasing breakneck speed (4.29-second 40-yard dash) to pair with his impressive control as a route runner and 89th-percentile PFF grade versus single coverage," Cameron wrote of Los Angeles' pick.
Per this mock, the Cardinals then opt to draft Michigan CB Will Johnson at 22. Johnson is not a new name amongst Arizona's draft speculation, and is a talented coverage corner who excels in zone.
While the Cardinals already have a bevy of talented, developing young DBs, Johnson is certainly a talented young player, and would be anything but a "poor" selection.
Cameron explained his reasoning for Arizona's pick:
"Being able to trade back and acquire more draft capital while remaining well positioned to take a serious talent at a position of need is the purest form of draft day trades, something general manager Monti Ossenfort is well aware of. Pairing Johnson with breakout cornerback Garrett Williams would upgrade a coverage unit that had allowed the second-highest rate of plays with positive expected points added (50.3%) last season."
Ossenfort is in a good situation with regard to his ultimate first-round decision. The Cardinals can't truly go wrong, whether they draft DL, OL or DB at 16. Even if they do opt to trade back, there isn't quite as much of a penalty for moving back a few spots.
This draft is deep, and the Cardinals should be able to take advantage of their position, regardless of where they end up drafting. There's plenty to look forward to in the coming month.