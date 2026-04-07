Cardinals Show Serious Draft Interest in Texas Tech WR

The Arizona Cardinals continue their preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft with what appears to be a Top 30 visit with Texas Tech receiver Reggie Virgil.

Virgil posted the following Instagram story of him at the facility (h/t Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports):

Looks like Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil visited the Cardinals today. pic.twitter.com/o0seuj0mcP — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) April 6, 2026

Virgil reportedly met with the Cardinals at the combine earlier this spring, so a second meeting with the organization does indicate some serious intentions for Arizona if the opportunity presents itself.

Virgil is a player who can align in the slot or boundary at a 6-3, 187 lb frame — though he is a bit slender. Virgil is often mocked as a Day 3 selection as a speedy guy with good hands.

Virgil would arrive to a Cardinals' WR room that features Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne. He would likely have to earn reps as a special teams contributor before making a bigger dent on the roster down the road.

For a Cardinals offense that already has playmakers, Virgil would be a nice stash and develop player thanks to a variety of tools and traits at his disposal.

Reggie Virgil has another gear in open grass. He’s been awesome in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/vYZGqB2y9d — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2026

Virgil first began his college career at Miami (OH) and played there for three seasons before he transferred to Texas Tech in 2025. In 13 games he tallied 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns.

More from his NFL.com scouting report:

"Tall, competitive wideout who proved he could jump from the MAC to the Big 12 and remain productive. Virgil saw starting reps in just two seasons, but he plays like a more experienced wideout. He’s light on his feet to elude press. He can run challenging routes underneath, but he could use more attention to detail on some simpler routes. He has strong hands and good body control to win when contested. He’s not special in any one area but is solid in most. Virgil could compete for a role as a WR4 with special-teams value."

Solid in most is exactly the sort of WR4 the Cardinals need on their roster, and under the guidance of first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, receivers should be getting open at much higher rates than previous play-callers in the desert.

Virgil seems to offer upside with his vertical speed, which is something Arizona doesn't quite have at the moment in terms of taking a top off the defense. If they can get him in Round 4 or later, that seems to be strong value.