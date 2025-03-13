Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Settles Jersey Lawsuit
After nearly a full calendar year of Marvin Harrison Jr. being with the Arizona Cardinals, fans can finally purchase his jersey.
According to sports business insider Darren Rovell, the Cardinals' receiver has settled his long dispute with Fanatics, and jerseys among other licensed products.
"The parties are pleased to have resolved this matter, and looking forward to a productive working relationship going forward," a Fanatics spokesman told Rovell.
Rovell also added, "Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. While no licensed Harrison products were available in Fanatics' online stores as of 11:20 am ET, a source said it is expected they will hit the market soon."
Harrison became the first rookie ever not to sign his NFLPA license agreement upon being drafted, which stemmed from a dispute between Harrison and Fanatics dating back to an initital agreement the two sides had while the star was at Ohio State.
Harrison Jr. jerseys will likely do incredible numbers upon first availability. The rookie wideout had eight touchdowns in 2024.
"With Marvin, we're really excited about where he is. Marvin led us in touchdown receptions last year. He was second on our team in receptions and yardage," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said at the NFL Combine.
"Certainly, room to grow. Marvin would be the first to say, 'Hey, there are things that I can do better,' and he's hard at work in doing those. He's been in the facility every day since the end of the season. Really excited about where Marvin is and where he's going."