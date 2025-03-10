2025 NFL Free Agency: Grading Every Cardinals Move
The NFL's legal tampering period begins this week, meaning one thing: Free agency is finally here, and the Arizona Cardinals are looking to be major players.
Entering Monday, the Cardinals' $74.4 million in effective cap space ranked third in the NFL.
If general manager Monti Ossenfort holds true to expectations, that figure should change. Rapidly.
"It's just one of those things where you also have to be smart about it," Ossenfort said on spending money this time of year.
"You don't want to spend to spend either. You have to make the right decisions. If you historically look back and see teams that won the off-season or teams that won free agency... going back and looking at 2020, is that always the case, six, nine, or 12 months later? I don't know."
It's showtime - here's our grades for every Cardinals free agent move:
Baron Browning
Browning arrived midway through the season after being acquired from the Broncos at the trade deadline, which made evaluations of his future a bit tough given circumstances.
Though Browning only tallied two sacks in his eight games out West, he showed enough to the Cardinals (and other teams) to warrant a pay increase.
He got just that with $7.5 million in annual money averaged. That's quite the bump, but there's confidence he hasn't hit his potential as a pass rusher.
Grade: C+
Aaron Brewer
There's not a lot of analysis needed here for Arizona's steady and consistent long snapper. The Cardinals have typically had one of the better special teams units in the league and continuity plays a big role there.
The same old song and dance can continue being sung in the desert, which is good for the Cardinals.
Grade: B
Joey Blount
Speaking of special teams, Blount has played a massive role in Arizona's special teams - as head coach Jonathan Gannon has labeled the safety as a "premier" player in that facet who also has done well in a relief role defensively.
Blount isn't a big name for the fan base, but he's a core guy in a number of facets. Good on the Cardinals to bring him back.
Grade: B