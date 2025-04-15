Cardinals Meet With Clemson RB
The Arizona Cardinals hosted a virtual meeting with Clemson Tigers RB Phil Mafah, according to his interview with The Draft Network:
"I’ve had a ton of virtual meetings. I recently met with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns, Broncos, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and a few others," he told Justin Melo.
More on Mafah from his Clemson bio:
"Punishing running back recorded 561 rushing attempts for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns as well as 58 receptions for 309 yards in 1,687 career snaps over 50 games (21 starts) from 2021-24 ... also went 1-for-2 passing for 19 yards in his career ... finished career ranked ninth in Clemson history in career rushing yards (2,887) and tied for 10th in career rushing touchdowns (28)"
The Cardinals have done some considerable work on running backs in this class, as they've met with names such as Cam Skattebo, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Peny Boone and Andrew Henry among others.
Arizona doesn't exactly need prominent running back help with names such as James Conner, Trey Benson and Michael Carter on the roster, though the Cardinals could always look to take one late and stash for future prospects.
Mafah's NFL.com scouting profile has him described as a bottom roster/practice squad candidate:
"Mafah runs hard and keeps the carry on track. He is big and tight-hipped with a linear running style that gathers momentum as the run proceeds. He’s tough but clunky as an interior runner with a lack of vision and wiggle to find additional yards if there isn’t a wide-open lane. Mafah might need to prove himself on special teams to offer enough roster flexibility to make it as an RB3."
Mafah is 6-1 and 234 pounds.