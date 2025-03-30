Cardinals Meet With Top Draft Pass Rusher
The Arizona Cardinals are continuing to host visits for the top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the weekend, Texas A&M pass rusher Nick Scourton made his way to the desert for a draft visit.
Scourton spent last season in College Station after playing two previous years at Purdue. His time with the Boilermakers was highly productive, including a Big Ten Conference-leading 10 sack season in 2023. Scourton opted to enter the transfer portal and join the Aggies last season.
The results were up and down for the edge rusher, as he managed just five sacks. It certainly wasn’t the worst season in the world, but there was clearly a significant learning curve for Scourton as he went into the SEC and began facing the best talent in the country.
To the credit of Scourton, Texas A&M flirted with the idea of having him stand up in addition to putting a hand in the dirt as a pass rusher. I don’t think Scourton was ready for that move, and I think his best prospects at the next level should include him lining up in a three-point stance full-time.
Don’t try and re-invent the wheel here — ask Scourton to sack the quarterback and he’ll do it.
Beyond production, Scourton still showed off some abilities that will translate to the pros. Scourton is incredibly strong and uses his strength as his primary weapon as a pass rusher.
Strength isn’t his only weapon as a pass rusher. Scourton has shown development with some finesse moves and hand usage to keep his arsenal deep. The potential for him to continue growing is extremely evident.
His 6’3 and 257lbs frame was what I was hoping to see when he measured in at the combine. It was rumored Scourton was playing on the heavier side, so playing closer to 260 is much more ideal.
Although I wouldn’t consider Scourton a developmental prospect, there’s some work that needs to be done that will have him likely available near the tail end of round one or one of the first handful of picks on day two.
The Cardinals are doing their due diligence and exploring all their options for pass rushers. Scourton would be a fun fit in his defense, as I can see him playing a very similar role to Josh Sweat.
Some fans may not want overly similar players, but there’s much more value in sacks than worrying about if guys are too similar to each other.
The main focus here is to develop Scourton to be a starting pass rusher opposite Sweat. I could see him finding the field from day one as a player who is heavily rotated off the edge. Allowing him to get back into his comfort zone, rushing off the edge, will be the best situation possible to get him acclimated to the next level.
Considering Jonathan Gannon‘s track record with developing edge rushers, I am incredibly confident that Scourton can find early production in his career and eventually be a crown jewel on this defense.
Is that high praise? Absolutely. But with that being said, the fit here is ideal and as a value pick with a potential trade down, I’m incredibly fascinated with the prospects here.