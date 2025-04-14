Cardinals Meeting With Ohio State OT
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly hosting Ohio State OL Josh Simmons for a visit at their facility on Tuesday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Simmons played left tackle the last two years at Ohio State after playing right tackle in 2022 for San Diego State.
Versatility is a key component for the Cardinals when evaluating draft prospects, though if he's taken, Simmons would likely play at right tackle for Arizona as Paris Johnson Jr. has the left side anchored down.
Currently, the Cardinals have Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum as tenured veterans at right tackle. Williams is coming off a season-ending injury and has one more year left on his deal while Beachum contemplated retirement before re-signing with Arizona this offseason.
Beyond them is sophomore Christian Jones, who didn't get to see the field much in 2024.
Offensive tackle isn't the flashiest position for the Cardinals to draft, nor some would argue is it the team's top need, though Arizona could very well target the trenches in the first round.
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort offered this when speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine:
"You can never have enough big guys, we've always said that. Whether it's on the offensive line or the defensive line, those are hard positions, those are physical [positions] and those are grueling [positions] to get through a 17-game season. The depth at those spots is always going to be something that we're going to look to add to... both the depth and talent level. That doesn't change this year."
Arizona could also target an interior offensive lineman early in the draft.
It's also notable the Cardinals hired Simmons' offensive line coach at Ohio State in Justin Frye, so if they're indeed looking to draft Simmons, who better to gain insight from than the very person who coached him?
Arizona holds the 16th overall pick in the first round.