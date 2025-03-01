Cardinals Met With Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo is among the biggest names in the 2025 NFL Draft after putting on a superstar season in 2025 that saw him finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. Several questions exist surrounding his transition to the pros, however, and several teams interested will be doing thorough scouting on him - count the Arizona Cardinals as one potential spot.
Skattebo confirmed at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that he has spoken with the Cardinals, as revealed to PHNX. While it's unsurprising that the local pro team would love to keep the hometown hero where he belongs, it is surprising from a standpoint regarding the current roster.
Arizona just re-signed veteran James Conner to a two-year extension that runs through the 2026 season. The Cardinals also spent a day two pick on Florida State's Trey Benson a year ago.
With some other players contributing to the depth chart, there isn't an obvious need for the position.
Of course, you can never have too many playmakers, and Skattebo is as good as anyone in the draft.
The man I have personally dubbed as "The People's Running Back" is the jack of all trades. He can run it. He can catch it. He can pass it. And he can even punt it. Skattebo is your mom's favorite player, too.
But in all seriousness, Skattebo is genuinely that kind of player. Skattebo finished second in the nation in rushing yards with 1,711-yards in 13 games to go with 21 touchdowns. As a receiver, he hauled in 45 passes for 605 yards and three more scores.
Oh, and I wasn't kidding about passing and punting. Skattebo went 7/17 as a passer for 172 yards and two touchdowns (with one pick) with ASU. He also averaged 42.3 yards per punt in 2023.
Seriously, he does everything.
The questions surrounding Skattebo have much more to do with his next-level projection than anything else. There shouldn't be any questions about his ability to run the ball and score touchdowns.
There are some questions surrounding whether he is big enough and athletic enough to keep up with the world's best.
Skattebo decided not to do any workouts at the Combine and will instead do all his workouts at ASU's Pro Day. We can interpret this several ways, but this only kicks the can down the road for questions that must eventually be answered.
Still, there's no denying how great of a football player Skattebo is, and sometimes that's more than enough.
Most NFL teams will see Skattebo as a limited runner that may not be worth the investment. Other teams will see a player who has the determination to be great, which could make all the difference in the long run.
I am not the least bit surprised to see the Cardinals showing an interest in Skattebo. Again, there's multiple ways the marriage makes sense despite a deep backfield.
Keeping Skattebo in the Valley is every fan's dream come true.