Cardinals' Most Exciting UDFA Revealed
'Tis the season for roster building and assessing undrafted free agents from the most recent draft class, as Bleacher Report let their opinions be known and they highlighted one player for all 32 teams they are labeling the "most exciting" UDFA.
For the Arizona Cardinals, they chose interior defensive lineman Elijah Simmons. Perhaps more accurately, nose tackle Elijah Simmons.
The Cardinals were busy birds this offseason in attacking the defensive line and upgrading it from last year's group. The 2024 unit faced several injuries, but few players managed to make a consistent impact and it has left several without job security this season.
Veterans Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson were signed to short-term deals. L.J. Collier was also brought back on a one-year deal. Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, who both signed as free agents last offseason, are on the bubble after injury-plagued seasons.
Even last year's first-round selection Darius Robinson will be fighting for playing time.
The Cardinals selected Walter Nolen in round one of this year's draft and third-year man Dante Stills is coming off a season where he finished second on the team in sacks with 4.5.
The competition is stout to put it politely, which makes it a bit odd to see B/R choose Simmons as their most exciting UDFA for the Cardinals.
Brent Sobleski said the former Tennessee Volunteer presented excellent value to UT's defensive line in his limited playing time.
"Last year's Tennessee Volunteers defensive line hid some of the talent along the unit, because the group was so deep and constantly rotated. Case in point, Elijah Simmons started only two games (eight throughout his six-year collegiate career). Yet the 334-pound interior defender often made his presence felt when he was on the field," Sobleski said.
The Vols' defensive line featured two defensive linemen, James Pearce Jr and Omarr Norman-Lott selected inside the top-100 picks of the draft. The group had/has several terrific players and many who have professional futures.
This is all to say a lack of starts shouldn't be used negatively against Simmons.
Sobleski continues:
"He has the size and strength to hold the point of attack while freeing others around him. He also has a bit of juice as a nose tackle capable of resetting the line of scrimmage and disrupting an offense. As part of the Cardinals' rotation, he has a chance to bring similar qualities."
What I like the most about Simmons' potential fit for this team, and what could ultimately separate him from his peers to earn that roster spot - he is built and plays like a true nose tackle.
It's not a position that is valued as much as it once was, but its importance has never changed. A big-man upfront is what helps anchor the defensive line, especially against the run. That could be the point of strength that Simmons can rest his case on considering his near-nonexistent sack production (0.5 sack in six years).
Sacks are important, but the big men down front should be focused on eating blocks and freeing up linebackers behind him. Simmons will have an opportunity to showcase that as he auditions for a spot with the team.
Still, I do question whether this makes him the "most exciting" undrafted free agent for the Cardinals.
Not to say they signed any big-name players who slipped through the cracks of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the competition is so stiff for the interior defensive line that I don't know if I can get there.
But with that being said, Simmons can make the competition incredibly exciting if he is able to push the guys in the competition.
Time will tell.