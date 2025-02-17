All Cardinals

Cardinals' Most Important Free Agent Revealed

It's pretty clear what the Arizona Cardinals need this offseason.

Donnie Druin

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals have one clear need moving into this offseason.

The Cardinals' ability to rush the passer has been in dire need of an upgrade the last few years, and with roughly $70 million in cap space to play with this free agency period, all eyes are on general manager Monti Ossenfort to finally make a move.

As far as who the Cardinals should target, opinions vary - though there's one clear name Arizona has been linked with on numerous occasions in Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport with more on why Sweat is Arizona's most important target:

Cardinals Most Important Free Agent Revealed

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Swea
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"There isn't a player who made more money for himself in Super Bowl LIX than Philadelphia Eagles edge-rusher Josh Sweat. A compelling argument can be made that Sweat was the game's true MVP, with 2.5 of the Eagles' six sacks in the game.

"The Arizona Cardinals have needed a high-end edge-rusher to anchor the pass rush for years. The likes of Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck cobbled together a respectable 41 sacks for the Redbirds as a team, but there's no alpha in the desert. No pass-rusher than inspires trepidation in the hearts of opposing offensive coordinators.

"Sweat won't be cheap—not after his Super Bowl heroics in a crop of edge-rushers that's short on high-end talent.

"But this is a position that has dogged the Cardinals for a long time—long enough that finally addressing it with an excellent two-way edge in the prime of his career is worth writing that whopper of a check."

The Cardinals' experience with Sweat in the past could be key in striking a deal, as both head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis worked with him previously in Philadelphia.

Arizona's defense took a big leap forward in 2024, though a legitimate presence off the edge could propel them over the hump to a team that will undoubtedly fight for a postseason spot next year.

Spotrac has Sweat's market value listed at $18.8 million per season, though it feels like he will easily surpass that number after a strong finish to his season.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News