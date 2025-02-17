Cardinals' Most Important Free Agent Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals have one clear need moving into this offseason.
The Cardinals' ability to rush the passer has been in dire need of an upgrade the last few years, and with roughly $70 million in cap space to play with this free agency period, all eyes are on general manager Monti Ossenfort to finally make a move.
As far as who the Cardinals should target, opinions vary - though there's one clear name Arizona has been linked with on numerous occasions in Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport with more on why Sweat is Arizona's most important target:
"There isn't a player who made more money for himself in Super Bowl LIX than Philadelphia Eagles edge-rusher Josh Sweat. A compelling argument can be made that Sweat was the game's true MVP, with 2.5 of the Eagles' six sacks in the game.
"The Arizona Cardinals have needed a high-end edge-rusher to anchor the pass rush for years. The likes of Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck cobbled together a respectable 41 sacks for the Redbirds as a team, but there's no alpha in the desert. No pass-rusher than inspires trepidation in the hearts of opposing offensive coordinators.
"Sweat won't be cheap—not after his Super Bowl heroics in a crop of edge-rushers that's short on high-end talent.
"But this is a position that has dogged the Cardinals for a long time—long enough that finally addressing it with an excellent two-way edge in the prime of his career is worth writing that whopper of a check."
The Cardinals' experience with Sweat in the past could be key in striking a deal, as both head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis worked with him previously in Philadelphia.
Arizona's defense took a big leap forward in 2024, though a legitimate presence off the edge could propel them over the hump to a team that will undoubtedly fight for a postseason spot next year.
Spotrac has Sweat's market value listed at $18.8 million per season, though it feels like he will easily surpass that number after a strong finish to his season.