Cardinals Gain Much-Needed Boost Before Seahawks Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have Paris Johnson Jr. back in the lineup tonight.
With the Seattle Seahawks arriving to town for a crucial Thursday Night Football battle, Johnson - the team's starting left tackle - has been dealing with a knee injury that forced him out of action last week.
He was questionable entering today, though ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says the former No. 6 overall pick should be good to go.
"Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (questionable, knee) is expected to play tonight vs. Seahawks, per source. Johnson missed last week’s game but slated to return for TNF," he wrote on X.
Paris Johnson Provides Huge Boost to Cardinals
Johnson, one of the better left tackles in the league, has been a key part of Arizona's limited success early in the 2025 season. His PFF grade of 87.7 in pass blocking ranks third among all tackles.
The Cardinals have struggled to find their footing on the offensive side of the ball to begin the year - specifically in the run game.
"I went back and kind of looked and I think we called somewhere around 24 runs, and 17 of them were not efficient. We have to get that better because the hat that I wear, or that I did wear on defense, when you're not running the ball efficiently, you're making it a lot easier on the defense to defend you," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"That's what I would say. There's not a lot of good calls, run or pass, when you're behind the sticks. When I say behind the sticks on second down, you have to look at play types. What are they defending and what do you have to call? I think to answer your question, this team is significantly different than San Francisco, right? So, we're going to have a different plan for it and pull a different plan to attack Seattle than we did San Francisco.
"With saying that, our fundamentals and our techniques have to show up a little bit better. They have to improve from this last week (with) what we did, and we have to realize why runs aren't being efficient and how everybody fits into that. I think if we just control that, we'll put them in the right spots. That's our job but then let's control the technique part of it and make some hay.”
Perhaps the presence of Johnson tonight can give that aspect a boost - though it may be tough sledding against a top ranked Seahawks defense on a short week.