Arizona Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Super Bowl Champ CB
If there’s one position fans of the Arizona Cardinals should have the most confidence in, it should be at cornerback. The Cardinals have had a long history of success at the position and the current depth chart looks to be a strong one.
Garrett Williams leads a room that returns Starling Thomas V and Max Melton as your top three guys. Intriguing depth pieces like Elijah Jones and Kei’Trel Clark exist, too. But then the Cardinals stole Will Johnson and grabbed Denzel Burke for value selections from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Along with other guys in the room I didn’t mention, the cornerback position looks especially deep and talented for the Cardinals.
But could it be better?
Arizona Cardinals Could Upgrade CB Room
Ideas have been floated around for possible upgrades to the position including trade rumors involving Jalen Ramsey. But there are still several guys out in free agency who can be had for value deals and have an impact for a team.
Bleacher Report’s Christopher Knox took the top remaining free agent cover men and discussed teams they should sign with. The Cardinals were mentioned as a potential suitor for one, but it’s not a player we’ve talked about much, if at all, previously.
It’s veteran Kendall Fuller.
The 30-year-old travel man has had many successful seasons and is even a Super Bowl champion. He may not have found one team to plant his roots with, but he’s been a starter for much of his career.
Perhaps that’s what could entice the Cardinals most.
With Sean Murphy-Bunting out for the season via injury, there is legitimately no seasoned veteran in the room — no shortage of young, exciting depth, but no one who has more than three years of experience.
Fuller, who is entering year 10 in the pros, checks that box.
Knox noted he has experience playing slot corner and safety, which is his logic for why Arizona should sign him.
“Fuller, who also has experience playing safety and nickel back, would also fit with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona could use secondary depth after ranking 21st in net yards per pass attempt allowed last season, and Fuller's positional versatility would mesh with Jonathan Gannon's defense.”
You can never have too many cover men, and Fuller gives Arizona another guy who can play all throughout the secondary while providing more than enough league experience to hand to the younger guys.
At his age, he won’t cost anything substantial to sign, either.
You won’t find me debating the Cardinals need to add another cornerback right now, not after the 2025 draft ended, but I can understand if the preferred addition was a veteran. Of those remaining on the market, Fuller is one of the guys I’d like most.