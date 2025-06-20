Adam Schefter: Jalen Ramsey Could Land With Arizona Cardinals Rivals
The Arizona Cardinals could very well see star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the division next season.
Ramsey, currently with the Miami Dolphins, has been heavy circulated in trade rumors/talks ahead of training camp as the All-Pro corner could be on the move before the start of the new season.
Where could he land?
One insider believes the Los Angeles Rams are a prime destination.
Adam Schefter: Jalen Ramsey Could Land With Los Angeles Rams
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Ramsey prefers a trade to the West Coast and, "to Los Angeles — Rams, Chargers, somewhere like that. We'll see how that happens”
More from Schefter on his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
"The Dolphins continue to have conversations about trading Jalen Ramsey and I think that a trade there will get done. The question is: when does it get done? Does it get done next week, the week after, prior to the start of training camp - I don't know exactly when it's going to be, but Jalen Ramsey will get traded.
"It would be, I would expect, before the start of training camp. We'll see how it shakes out/where he goes."
Recently, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about acquiring Ramsey, who formerly played with Los Angeles - winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams before being traded to Miami.
"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said on Tuesday (h/t Brock Vierra, Rams on SI).
"Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring.
"Here's what I would say. There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do?
"Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able todo if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”
The Rams - who enter 2025 as defending NFC West champs - may only get stronger in the secondary, which isn't great news for the Cardinals.