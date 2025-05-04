Cardinals Draft Star Named Rookie of the Year Candidate
It's not hyperbole: the Arizona Cardinals have a potential bona fide star on their hands in second-round CB Will Johnson.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson fell all the way to the second round, where GM Monti Ossenfort quickly snatched him at pick 47. Many expected Johnson to be a first-round talent, but some concerns over the health of his knee caused a significant drop.
Still, Johnson profiles as one of the most refined draft prospects of the class. He's certainly a top 2 CB in the draft, and could even be top 1, depending on Jahdae Barron's career trajectory.
With that in mind, Pro Football Focus listed their top picks for potential rookie awards after the 2025 season. Among the list of candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Johnson's name was mentioned strongly.
"Pending a return to full health for Johnson, Arizona got immense value in the second round of the draft. Johnson was a top-15 player on PFF’s big board, and the Cardinals’ outside cornerbacks finished 2024 ranked 26th in PFF coverage grade. If Johnson is healthy and lives up to his talent, this could be an excellent value bet."
Of course, it's often quite difficult for CBs to win these types of awards without racking up an inordinate amount of interceptions.
With Johnson's skillset and ball-hawking ability, that's actually not too far out of the question, but the bar is generally lower for pass rushers, or defenders who can rack up sacks.
But regardless of hardware or accolades, Johnson could end up being one of the best draft picks in recent history for the Cardinals if he remains healthy. He's already capable of playing at a high level, and likely would need less development than some of the other young DBs.
Add Jonathan Gannon's supreme ability to get the most out of his secondary, and the Cardinals could have a recipe for a dangerous player.