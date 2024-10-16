Insider: Cardinals Optimistic Star WR Returns Soon
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw top pick Marvin Harrison exit Week 6's loss to the Green Bay Packers with a concussion in the game's early stages, and his status for the pending weeks of football are still unknown.
“The protocol is the protocol," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon when asked if they had to take any extra precaution with their rookie receiver.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting Arizona is "optimistic" about Harrison returning some point soon.
"The Cardinals have some level of optimism about wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returning soon, depending how fast he can pass through the five phases of concussion protocol. He took a bad hit, so the team won't rush him out there, but he's doing well coming out of the game."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
The Cardinals have an extra day of preparation for their Week 7 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, which could give Harrison more time to safely recover before clearing protocol.
More on the NFL's concussion protocol from the official website:
"Every NFL player diagnosed with a concussion must follow a five-step process before being cleared to fully practice or participate in an NFL game. This process, developed from internationally accepted guidelines, ensures that each player receives consistent treatment.
"Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time-frame for return to participation. Team medical staff consider the player's current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history and future risk in managing a player's care.
"After a player has progressed through the five-step process, and is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he must be seen and separately cleared by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA, who is not affiliated with any NFL club. Until cleared by this independent physician, a player may not return to contact practice or play in an NFL game."
Thus far on the season, Harrison has 17 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
Harrison has been somewhat inconsistent in his targets and ultimately his production, something Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing says is a priority to fix.
“I think he’s put himself in position to make plays,” Petzing told reporters.
“I think I got to do a better job of giving him that opportunity more throughout the game. When you play 11 plays in a game, you’re not necessarily going to have the opportunity the way it was designed for, but pleased with where he’s at.”
Arizona will host their first practice of the week on Thursday with official game statuses (questionable, out, doubtful) due on Saturday. Official inactives for the game will be unveiled 90 minutes ahead of kickoff on Monday.