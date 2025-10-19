Cardinals Pass Rusher Sidelined With Injury vs Packers
*UPDATE: Sweat is back on the field*
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are currently down top edge rusher Josh Sweat against the Green Bay Packers.
Sweat left early in the third quarter after being chop-blocked by Packers TE Tucker Kraft. Sweat spent some moments down on the field before leaving under his own power.
Just a few plays later, Green Bay scored to even things up at 13-13 after Josh Jacobs rushed for a touchdown. Sweat was still on the sidelines when they scored.
This article will become updated as more information becomes available.
Sweat signed to Arizona on a four-year, $76 million contract to become the Cardinals' top pass rusher this past offseason.
So far, so good.
“Well, they have to pay attention to Josh, and when they're paying attention to Josh, that's typically going to create some one-on-ones," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon last week.
"(It’s) just kind of a numbers game with that. If you've got a win rusher, depending how they choose to negate that it's going to open up some things for other guys.”
Sweat has five sacks and two forced fumbles through six games. Arizona was hoping to get a premier pass rusher for under $20 million annually - and thus far that's been the case.
The Packers knew that coming in, too.
"I mean, they move him around a little bit. I mean, on first and second down, you pretty much know where he’s going to be. But on third down, they’ll have him rush inside, outside, and he’s a problem," said Green Bay head coach Matt Lafleur this week.
"He’s a really good rusher, really good football player, and we’re going to have to do a really good job on him just playing with great fundamentals and technique, because he can get an edge on you in a hurry and get to the quarterback."
Sweat has anchored a Cardinals defense that has performed quite well, though their struggles in the fourth quarter have hurt them during Arizona's four-game skid.
“You've got to affect the quarterback, and you have to get up and challenge those receivers because they play the game in space, and you want to try to take away some of the space and access. Obviously, (Packers RB) Josh Jacobs is a really good player," said Gannon in the prep for Green Bay.
"We did not do a good job stopping the run last year when we went there, and really, they've run it pretty much every game. I know they had the BYE and they've played five games, but they've run it kind of when they want to run it. Big time challenge.”