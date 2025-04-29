Cardinals Legend Changing Kyler Murray Relationship: ‘There Will Be’
ARIZONA -- The relationship between Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and the recently retired Patrick Peterson has been nothing short of notable - for all the wrong reasons.
After Peterson's departure a few years back, the All-Pro corner wasn't shy on his criticism of Murray on numerous occasions.
He's looking to change his tone, and relationship with Murray, after appearing on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams:
Patrick Peterson Wants to Correct Relationship With Kyler Murray
"There's no relationship there, but there will be," Peterson told Adams.
"I know that I was a little bit outspoken when I did say certain things. I was kind of in the wrong. But at the end of the day I'm a man and he's a man, and I definitely want to make that better. At the end of the day that was just talk out of frustration.
"That could have been something that me and him could have been able to talk about. He'll tell you I left a note in his locker when I left just telling him how the team's going to be as successful as he leads them to. I just saw some things from afar, that I saw in the locker room, and that's where that came from.
"But he has been doing a much better job of his body language. His leadership. It's just going to continue to make that team that much better because they follow his every move. He just has to understand that."
Full clip:
Murray wasn't in attendance for Peterson's recent retirement press conference.
"It was a no-brainer," Peterson said that day on signing a one-day deal to retire with the Cardinals.
"You know, there was a lot of things said and, you know, it wasn't the greatest departure, but at the end of the day this is where my legacy is -- this is where my legacy started."
Murray hasn't shy about defending himself in the past, either.
Will the relationship be rekindled? That remains to be seen, though the two large figures in recent franchise history will have to cross paths at some point, especially if Peterson eventually does get inducted in the Cardinals Ring of Honor.