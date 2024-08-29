Cardinals Place CB on Injured Reserve, Make Other Moves
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following roster moves:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed linebacker Krys Barnes to the active roster from the practice squad and has placed cornerback Elijah Jones on injured reserve.
"In addition, the team has signed tight end Jordan Murray, defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher and offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (tuh-NOO-tuh) to the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ."
More on the new players added via the team's press release:
"Murray (6-5, 240) comes to Arizona from Indianapolis where he spent his rookie season in 2023 on the Colts practice squad. He entered the league last year with Houston as an undrafted rookie free agent from Hawaii and spent a majority of the season on the Colts practice squad. Murray played in 54 total games with Hawaii (2022) and Missouri State (2018-21) and totaled 109 receptions for 1,266 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"Mustipher (6-4, 318) spent the offseason with Philadelphia after playing four games as a rookie with New Orleans last year and collecting four tackles and one quarterback pressure. He entered the league in 2023 with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent from Penn State and was on the Broncos practice squad until joining the Saints active roster. Mustipher appeared in 53 games at Penn State and had 145 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. His brother, Sam, is an offensive lineman in the NFL.
"Tenuta (6-8, 314) joins Arizona from Green Bay where he spent the past two seasons and appeared in three games in 2022. He entered the league with Buffalo in 2022 as a sixth-round selection (209th overall) in the NFL Draft from Virginia Tech and was on the Colts active roster to begin the season prior to being claimed off waivers by Green Bay. Tenuta played 34 games (26 starts) at Virigina Tech with starts at both right and left tackle."