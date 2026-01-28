Cardinals Head Coach Search Gets Disheartening Update

The Arizona Cardinals' search for a head coach continues into its fourth week of activity, and it appears there's far more questions than answers at this point in time.

The Cardinals, with the Cleveland Browns filling their vacancy earlier today, are just one of two teams remaining (the other being Las Vegas) still needing a head coach.

Arizona has interviewed nearly 20 reported candidates after firing Jonathan Gannon back on Jan. 5, and what appeared to be a crystal clear path towards their next head coach has now quickly reversed course.

Mike LaFleur Leaves Arizona Without a Deal

The Cardinals reportedly had Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in for a two-day visit in person earlier this week, which isn't normal unless intentions are serious from both sides.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars announced defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile would be staying with the organization for 2026 — which effectively eliminated him from the race in Arizona — all roads led to LaFleur becoming the next man in charge.

However, that's yet to happen, and NFL insider Mike Garafolo says LaFleur left Arizona without a deal.

“They had Mike LaFleur in for two days and it started to feel like there was momentum toward that potentially getting done," Garafolo said at the Senior Bowl.

"He did leave without a deal, which is an indication that either they want to do a little bit more research or he maybe wants to think about this a little bit longer as well."

The Cardinals are reportedly set to speak with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who can't officially be hired until after the Super Bowl. With rumors swirling on Kubiak's disinterest in Arizona's job, time will ultimately tell if the Cardinals can land either him or LaFleur.

However, the latest update is perhaps the most disheartening one for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals may very well have put themselves into a corner if they can't land either LaFleur or Kubiak — both of which are young offensive play-callers with experience in the NFC West.

The next crop of options (assuming Campanile is really out) would be Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, a reported finalist for the job alongside LaFleur/Campanile, and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The fan base has been extremely loud on their displeasure towards both. And if the Cardinals can't land a top coaching prospect, quickly, that noise will only grow.

