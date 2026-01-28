What's Taking Cardinals So Long to Hire Next Head Coach?

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are one of two NFL teams that have yet to hire a head coach, and concerns are beginning to rise within the fan base.

We're more than three full weeks into the Cardinals' search for a replacement for head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was fired after his third season in the desert. The Cardinals have since seen eight teams fill their respective head coaching vacancies.

Owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort promised a thorough and advanced search for their next leader, which was previously praised — though we're reaching a point where time is running out for the organization.

What's Taking The Cardinals So Long?

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals have reportedly spoke with well past 15 candidates in their hopes of finding a head coach, their most recent revealed interview being Ron Rivera.

With Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur arriving for a two-day interview process, many believed he would be the guy. Candidates don't interview in person across multiple days for no defined reason.

That belief was amplified when fellow top candidate and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was retained by the organization yesterday, essentially clearing the way for LaFleur to emerge as Arizona's next head coach.

With several interviews already in their pocket and LaFleur's interview stretch complete — what's there left to discuss?

Arizona could possibly be wanting to speak with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in person, who also could be a candidate for the other remaining NFL opening with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, they wouldn't be able to officially hire Kubiak until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

And after doing that same song and dance with Jonathan Gannon in their last cycle, it might not be in their best interest to wait things out again.

One could make an argument, at this point with just Arizona and Las Vegas left, there's no need to rush. The pool for competition has all but evaporated, though they are competing with a Raiders team projected to have $80 million in cap space on top of owning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is projected to be used on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Still, fans are growing impatient. The Cardinals are a month removed from hitting the NFL Scouting Combine with free agency following shortly after.

It's expected Arizona will land their new leader sooner as opposed to later, though the extensive process has now dragged on a bit longer than most people's liking.

