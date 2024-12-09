Cardinals Playoff Chances Now Next to Nothing
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals once were on a four-game winning streak entering their bye week.
A proud Jonathan Gannon greeted members of the press after defeating the New York Jets to enter the bye week with a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West.
"The season starts now," Gannon told reporters, emphasizing the crucial stretch of games for Arizona to finish the regular season with.
How the tables have turned oh so quickly.
The Cardinals are now losers of their last three matchups out of the bye week - two to division rival Seattle - and their playoff chances now all but down the drain.
According to The New York Times' NFL playoff predictor, the Cardinals have just a 5% chance to make the postseason after their 30-18 loss to the Seahawks in Week 14.
Seattle leads the NFC West with an 8-5 record, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at 7-6. The Cardinals and 49ers are tied for third at 6-7.
“Yeah, it sucks. It sucks when you feel like you put yourself in this position, but at the end of the day we have to show up again," said quarterback Kyler Murray after the loss.
"We have another home game next week, and we’ll put our best foot forward when it comes down to it.”
Back to back wins over the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in the next two weeks combined with consecutive Seattle losses still gives Arizona just an 18% chance to make the playoffs, pending results of the Rams and 49ers.
The Cardinals winning out their remaining four games - which includes a date with Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium before hosting the 49ers in Week 18 - gives them only a 41% to make the postseason not factoring any other outcomes.
"I feel like guys are ready to play every Sunday. We just fell short. We just have to find a way to make more plays than they do. That’s really been the theme these past three weeks," said linebacker Mack Wilson.
"They have just made more plays than us. We just have keep working. That’s what it comes down to. Move on to the next week. It’s all we can do. Flush it and just try to win out. Honestly, it’s that simple, we gotta win out. If that’s what y’all want to hear, we have to win out.”
The chances are low, though the Cardinals are still hanging on to their playoff dreams by a thread.