Arizona Cardinals Projected Disappointing Win Total
The Arizona Cardinals aren't being considered one of the top teams in the NFL ahead of the 2025 regular season, and that's more than fair.
But It's impossible to look at the wealth of pieces added defensively, and the progress expected from certain second-year players, and expect them to not at least see a modicum of improvement in the win-loss column.
Yes, they play in a tough division. Yes, more disappointing outcomes have happened despite expectations in Arizona. But according to one outlet, it's not even a guarantee the Cardinals see any increase in their win total in the 2025 season.
Arizona Cardinals Projected Poor Win Improvement
According to a recent article from The Athletic, the Cardinals are only projected 8.7 wins in 2025.
That's just what the computer thinks, however. Doug Haller gave his thoughts on why the projection seems to be too low for the improvement many are expecting Arizona to make in the coming year.
"The Cardinals have trended in the right direction under head coach Jonathan Gannon. From four wins in Year 1 to eight wins last season. The next step is making the playoffs. Arizona is capable," Haller wrote.
"As he enters his seventh season, QB Kyler Murray might have his most complete team around him. He has an elite tight end in Trey McBride, a powerful running back in James Conner and the line is in good shape.
"Best of all: GM Monti Ossenfort upgraded the defense, particularly the pass rush. Is depth a concern? Yes, especially at corner. Does much depend on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s second-year improvement? Absolutely. But this looks like a team that can contend in the NFC West," Haller wrote.
Certainly, most expect much more from Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals in the upcoming year. A win total below 10 almost feels unacceptable.
The West is a tough division, and the NFC is a tough conference. But the Cardinals are primed to compete with the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks in the most favorable conditions in years/
The time is now for Arizona to take advantage of that. With a relatively easy start to their 2025 schedule, the Cardinals have an opportunity to stack some wins early.
The ultimate test will be how Kyler Murray and his team handles themselves down the stretch, as games begin to mean more and more. Regardless, 8.7 wins seems quite low for a team that's brought in as much talent as it has.