Cardinals Free Agency Mailbag: Is GM Monti Ossenfort Tanking?

The Arizona Cardinals' free agency frenzy has died down, and now we closely blend the final moves of free agency with the beginning of true draft season in the NFL.

Cardinals fans had questions, and we got to some of them for answers. Always, always appreciate you guys.

With Kyler gone, who is the new face of this franchise? Trey, Marvin or can we draft our next face of the franchise this year? - All Gloves Off Sports Media

That's an excellent question. I think the first person that came to mind was Trey McBride, as he's one of the best players at his position already. I think Budda Baker deserves a lot of discussion here, too.

In terms of drafting one, it'd have to be an edge rusher. For as much as I love offensive linemen, they're not the ones selling jerseys and gaining notoriety.

Will we take a starting right tackle in the FA? - John

John, they sure tried to cover their bases with the signings of Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Pryor. Both, if the season started today, could possibly be the guy at right tackle.

Monti Ossenfort has typically used free agency as a way to shore up holes and not draft based off need alone. So in that thinking, did they sign a legitimate starting right tackle? No. But if the draft shakes out where they can't snag one, they won't be panicking either.

What's the deal with Sweat? Hearing he wants out. Now hearing he doesn't. What's going on Donnie? - Ryan

Two different people floated Josh Sweat trade rumors within the last week while Mack Wilson tried to shut those down.

I do believe Sweat was upset when Jonathan Gannon was fired. The two obviously were close and Sweat had his two best seasons under Gannon's watch. Also, the Cardinals clearly aren't on the trajectory Sweat imagined a year ago when he signed.

I do think I would be surprised if Arizona traded him. He's not insanely expensive and is far and away the team's best pass rusher with no close second to him. The return in a trade wouldn't be ideal, most likely.

Why are the Cardinals not investing in speedy inside linebackers in free agency to complement Mack Wilson Sr.? - Prabhu

The Cardinals do have a speedy linebacker and his name is Owen Pappoe. Unfortunately, Pappoe hasn't quite been able to crack the starting lineup even with injuries.

Speed is nice, but not everything. The Cardinals seem to like Cody Simon and new signee Jack Gibbens, who should battle for the other inside linebacker spot.

Why is Monti gearing up for a tank season when his job is already on the line as is? - CardinalsNewEra

This is a massive talking point, as all of the moves Arizona's made would lead us to believe Ossenfort thinks he's safe after this coming year.

We'll see if that actually comes to fruition. Remember, Gannon thought he was safe before he was fired, or at least that's the public indication he led on.

Also, for what it's worth, I don't think the Cardinals are intentionally tanking. It would be eye-opening, given how Michael Bidwill was adamant he wanted a quick turnaround. A fourth losing season after firing a head coach wouldn't exactly bode well for any general manager.

That's at least common thought.

However, Ossenfort is moving like a general manager who is sure they'll be in their spot at this time next year.

What will tell me everything is their draft plans. If Arizona moves down, that on top of not throwing big money at Malik Willis tells me everything I need to know.

Regardless, things change in the NFL. Arizona does a great job of keeping their intentions hid extremely well, so that's played into the mystique around Ossenfort.

Do remember this: Coaches and players don't tank. Cardinals fans can hope and pray they lose every single game to get the No. 1 overall pick, but players and coaches have far too much on the line to intentionally lose.

Do you think the defense will change much without JG? - Copper State Cards

That's the golden question after defensive coordinator Nick Rallis retained his job. How different will this be???

It needs to be different, but 2026 will tell us exactly how much influence Gannon had on the defense. We all saw how 2024 went and the job Rallis did with lesser talent. People forget he was getting head coach buzz moving into last season.

Personally, I'd love for Rallis to get more aggressive. Is he Brian Flores or Spags? Not quite, but Rallis did some fun things previously in terms of dialing up pressure.

The Cardinals had an average blitz rate with heavy Cover 3/4 usage last year. We'll see if that holds next year. Rallis now has absolute full control of this unit, so I do expect some varying degree of changes.

What is a realistic season for MHJ? 100 catches 1,200 yards and 10+ TD's? - JohnyV's Double

I'd love that. With what the Cardinals could look to do offensively, I'm not sure if that's on the menu.

Harrison, through two years, has largely been up and down. There's hope Mike LaFleur can put him in the best position to succeed, though Trey McBride and Michael Wilson still figure to get theirs, too.

We also need to remember: The Rams revamped their rushing attack under LaFleur. Arizona will still look to do the same, especially with Tyler Allgeier's signing.

Harrison still offers a ton of potential. But with another coach looking to emphasize tight end usage, Harrison should see an uptick — maybe just not what fantasy football players want to see.