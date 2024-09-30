Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: Something's Got to Change
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray knows the team's 1-3 start isn't acceptable.
Losses to teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions were close, though their Week 4 humbling to the Washington Commanders in 42-14 fashion left a different taste in Murray's mouth.
“Frustrated. To get beat like that at home, or just in general to get beat like that--I thought we had a good week of practice and we didn't come out here and show it. It's not good enough all around<" Murray told reporters after the game.
Against one of the league's worst pass defenses, Murray completed 16 of 22 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown, which came on their opening drive.
What ensued after was chaos - five straight drives of either punts or turning the ball over on downs before the Commanders established an insurmountable lead.
Murray said something's got to change after four weeks of football.
“Just trying to process what just happened. Obviously, go home (and) watch it. Watch it again tomorrow, and discuss the areas where we have to get better. Something's got to change.
"We weren't good enough today and they exploited our weaknesses. We didn't play complimentary football. In every phase of the ball we have to be better, because that wasn't the brand of football that we want to play.”
With that being said, Murray isn't ready to overreact.
“It's one game. The season is not over. We just have to look in the mirror and get better. That's what it comes down to. Nobody's panicking or anything like that. They came in here and we just got beat. We just got beat," Murray told reporters.
As to what needs to change - that remains up to figures such as Jonathan Gannon and Drew Petzing.
Yet Murray is right, something's got to give if the Cardinals are going to get back on track.