Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: What's Changed After NFL Combine?

The NFL combine is now in the rearview mirror, and as we approach free agency, the Arizona Cardinals have some massive decisions at hand.

The Cardinals own the third overall pick in the upcoming draft while roughly $30 million in cap space for free agency. Between that madness rests the question of Kyler Murray and how to best navigate his expected departure.

After doing our takeaways, here's a fresh seven-round mock draft for Arizona. What's changed for the Cardinals since Indianapolis?

Round 1, Pick 6: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We traded down with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a future first and second-round pick (using PFF's mock draft simulator, don't yell at us).

With Bain picked ahead of us at three and Bailey off the board, we'll take the versatile Reese, who spent time at both inside linebacker and edge rusher at OSU but projects as the latter in the league.

The "versatile" tag has scared Cardinals fans thanks to Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins – but Reese isn't the same player. He's a three-down player with potential to be a game-wrecker, something the Cardinals desperately need.

Round 2, Pick 34: Blake Miller, RT, Clemson

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (OL35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The back half of the first round went a bit crazy in terms of players taken, leaving us with an odd mix of corners, left tacles and defensive interior players.

Miller is probably taken a bit too high compared to his ADP (average draft position) — but the fun part is when he emerges as a solid starting right tackle, people won't remember exactly where he was taken.

Miller possesses ideal measurements and is quick/agile player who can start from Day 1. This isn't a sexy pick. It won't sell jerseys or season tickets, but Arizona needs a future at tackle opposite of Paris Johnson Jr., and that's what they get here.

Round 3, Pick 65: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (OL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The offensive line continues to be bolstered and I won't apologize for it.

The Cardinals' future at left and right guard is still up in the air. While they could be fine with rolling out Evan Brown and Isaiah Adams to start 2026, neither were convincing last season.

Enter Bisontis, who has experience at both spots and even tackle. He projects as a strong pass-blocker, allowing one sack on 354 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 4, Pick 104: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson wideout Antonio Williams (WO45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are set to lose both starting slot receivers in Zay Jones and Greg Dortch to free agency.

Arizona saw great production in Michael Wilson while Marvin Harrison Jr. was again hit and miss. Regardless, the Cardinals need a capable body in the slot, and Williams can be just that.

Williams has solid size and creates damage before and after the catch thanks to his route running and ability to make defenders miss.

Round 5, Pick 141: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Cardinals need a bit of juice in their running back room, and it's tough to think of a better Day 3 fit for this than Claiborne.

What Claiborne lacks in size, he makes up for with speed and overall home run hitting ability. With the powerful Trey Benson in the backfield (and potentially James Conner too), Claiborne will be able to arrive Day 1 and at minimum give the Cardinals an excellent change of pace out of the backfield.

No, this isn't Jeremiyah Love — but good running backs can still be found later in the draft. Claiborne fits that billing.

Round 6, Pick 182: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (OL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It feels like yoiu can never go wrong taking an Iowa offensive lineman.

Jones has only played center but started for three years at Iowa and was the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to college football's top center with consensus All-American honors.

Hjalte Froholdt is solid but won't be around forever. If Jones can learn the other two interior spots he'd have a good shot of making the roster and potentially being next in line for Arizona's center spot with development.

Round 7, Pick 217: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This could be a really fun dart throw in the final round of the draft.

Gentry brings a wild array of versatility here with the ability to play practically any edge, linebacker or even a secondary spot coming out of USC. Arizona State fans will remember him, too, as he transferred from the Sun Devils to USC.

The Cardinals could use Gentry as a special teams player while potentially developing him into a Swiss Army Knife on Nick Rallis' side of the ball with depth needed across the board.