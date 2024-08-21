Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Has Made Massive Strides
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon hasn't been shy about his appreciation for quarterback Kyler Murray since he first stepped foot in the desert nearly a year and a half ago.
Even in a time where it would have been easy for the Cardinals to part ways with the No. 1 overall pick, the organization - in an effort spearheaded by Gannon - doubled down on Murray despite a serious knee injury and massive contract extension kicking in.
Gannon is massively responsible for helping Murray evolve into a different leader than we've previously seen, and during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein, Gannon says his quarterback has already made considerable progress compared to last season.
“I think from a mental and physical standpoint, right now where he’s at, to even when he got back last year or even where he finished last year, I think he’s leaps and bounds ahead,” Gannon said.
“What I know about the guy, my relationship with him when I got his job: His will to win is extremely high. And if you detail out and lay out for him what is needed from him to improve himself, the offense and the team, he is 1,000 percent willing to do that. So, I love the guy, because he’s done everything that I’ve asked of him and more.
"He’s been a phenomenal leader on and off the field – not just with the offense, but with the entire team.”
That was just one of many examples through the offseason where Gannon sang the praises of Murray.
"I think his game's gonna go to another level. I know it is. I've been extremely pleased with where he's at, what he's doing, the command and the leadership that he's displaying right now," Gannon said during OTA's on Murray.
"... Not to put a bunch of pressure on him, but he's doing extremely well."
With additional weapons and an improved offensive line, the Cardinals are expected to make a jump from their 4-13 finish a season ago.
Murray says he feels as if the front office and coaching staff are building the team in the right way.
"They're doing everything - I feel like - in the right way for the betterment of the team. Kind of allows me to just be myself," Murray told reporters over the summer.
"JG understands who I am and how I am as a competitor. He wants to see me succeed. He wants this team to succeed. Our communication, we're locked in, and I love everything that they're doing. Our relationship is going to continue to grow and I'm excited about it."