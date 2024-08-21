Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Has Made Massive Strides

"He's competitive as hell, and I love him for it."@AZCardinals HC Jonathan Gannon raves about Kyler Murray (@K1) to @AdamSchein ahead of the upcoming NFL season.



