Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Slammed After Loss
ARIZONA -- Somebody close to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray should probably advise him to stay off social media for a minute.
Murray and the Cardinals again failed to deliver in an important game, falling to the three-win Carolina Panthers in overtime and effectively ending their season in the process.
Murray completed 20 of 32 attempts for 202 yards for one touchdown and one interception on the afternoon, with the mistake coming with just minutes left in the game.
Murray's been one of the more polarizing sports figures in Arizona since arriving years ago, so he's used to the haters - though Sunday's performance opened the floodgates for opinions and takes alike.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon - who has been Murray's biggest supporter since first stepping foot in the door - offered this after the loss on Murray.
"I thought he battled, yeah. I thought he battled. I mean, some of those -- the two-minute drive there, the touchdown play was good. I know the last interception, he's trying to make a play there. I don't fault that at all. He's just like all those guys. He battled and gave us a chance to be in position to have a chance to win the game," said Gannon.
"Everybody makes mistakes. I made a bunch today. So you learn from it and move on, but that dude is competitive, he's a warrior. He gives us a chance to win, so I'm never going to fault his decision-making."
That's very much not the opinion of Cardinals fans, however.
"We had an opportunity to win the game. We didn't, and that's the most frustrating part. We showed we're a resilient bunch but at the end of the day, we didn't get the job done. Losing is not fun," Murray said after the game.
After falling behind 20-3 in the first half, Murray said he believed the Cardinals didn't come out flat.
"I don't think we came out flat. I know the guys came out on this trip understanding who we were playing, how they've been playing lately. We didn't take this team lightly at all, but it's the NFL. When you come out and you do that, put yourself behind, we fought back, though, and had a chance to win the game and that's all that matters and we didn't do it, so, that's part of the game. I'm happy that we got back in the game, but, again, like I said, we didn't win the game."
We'll see if the next two weeks can rectify anything for Murray, though clearly he's got quite the uphill battle to climb.